Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 24 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Heiskanen has a point in 10 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 65 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 2 15 Points 0 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

