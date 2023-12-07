On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Matt Duchene going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In six of 23 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

Duchene averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 20:37 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

