Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-1) play the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This clash will begin at 8:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 11.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Taliah Scott: 24.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samara Spencer: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Maryam Dauda: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Makayla Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
