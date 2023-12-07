Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 4, Jones posted 23 points, five assists and two blocks in a 127-117 win versus the Kings.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.4 13.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.5 PRA -- 19.5 21.8 PR -- 16.6 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Lakers

Jones is responsible for attempting 8.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Pelicans average 101.6 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers are 25th in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per game.

The Lakers allow 26.7 assists per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 25th in the league, conceding 13.8 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Herbert Jones vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 34 20 7 1 2 0 2 2/15/2023 30 11 3 5 1 0 1 2/4/2023 40 4 4 3 0 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.