Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 126 - Pacers 121
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (254.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 247.1
- The Bucks have had less success against the spread than the Pacers this year, putting up an ATS record of 9-12-0, as opposed to the 11-8-0 mark of the Pacers.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 6-10 ATS record Milwaukee puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (66.7% of the time) than Indiana (84.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 15-5, a better record than the Pacers have posted (6-3) as moneyline underdogs.
Bucks Performance Insights
- The Bucks have a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 122.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 24th with 118.3 points allowed per contest.
- With 43.5 rebounds per game, Milwaukee is 21st in the NBA. It cedes 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.
- This year, the Bucks rank 20th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.4 per game.
- So far this season, Milwaukee is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).
- The Bucks are making 14.5 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). They sport a 38.4% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.
Pacers Performance Insights
- The Pacers are the best squad in the league in points scored (128.4 per game) but worst in points allowed (125.2).
- On the glass, Indiana is second-worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.5 per game). It is 12th in rebounds conceded (43.6 per game).
- The Pacers are best in the league in assists (30.2 per game) in 2023-24.
- Indiana is the fourth-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.1) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.7).
- The Pacers are the fourth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).
