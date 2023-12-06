The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, meet the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you're considering a bet on Johnston against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In seven of 23 games this year Johnston has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 10 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Johnston hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 23 Games 2 17 Points 2 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

