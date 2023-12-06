Tyler Seguin Game Preview: Stars vs. Panthers - December 6
The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin included, will play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Seguin's props? Here is some information to help you.
Tyler Seguin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Seguin Season Stats Insights
- Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:35 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Seguin has scored a goal in seven of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Seguin has a point in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- In eight of 23 games this season, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Seguin hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Seguin Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|23
|Games
|2
|17
|Points
|2
|8
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
