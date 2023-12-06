A pair of sliding teams meet when the Tulane Green Wave (3-4) host the New Orleans Privateers (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Green Wave will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Privateers, losers of three straight.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Privateers score an average of 52 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 65.3 the Green Wave give up.

The 65.4 points per game the Green Wave score are 5.2 fewer points than the Privateers allow (70.6).

New Orleans is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.

The Green Wave are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Privateers allow to opponents (41%).

The Privateers make 30.8% of their shots from the field, 9.4% lower than the Green Wave's defensive field-goal percentage.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 15.1 PTS, 3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

15.1 PTS, 3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Hannah Pratt: 14.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)

14.3 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56) Marta Galic: 13.1 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

13.1 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Irina Parau: 8 PTS, 40 FG%

8 PTS, 40 FG% Amira Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Tulane Schedule