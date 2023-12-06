Joe Pavelski and Sam Reinhart are among the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers play at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Stars vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavelski has totaled 11 goals and 13 assists in 23 games for Dallas, good for 24 points.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jason Robertson is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 22 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 14 assists in 23 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leading scorers on the team with 20 total points (eight goals and 12 assists).

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 0 2 2 2 at Flames Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Flames Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Reinhart is Florida's top contributor with 29 points. He has 16 goals and 13 assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

