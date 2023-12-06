Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 6?
In the upcoming tilt against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Radek Faksa to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- In one of 19 games this season, Faksa scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Faksa has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:06
|Away
|W 8-3
Stars vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
