How to Watch the Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern State Demons (3-4) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Prather Coliseum.
Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison
- The Texans' 70.8 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.1 the Demons allow to opponents.
- Tarleton State is 2-3 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
- Northwestern State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Demons score 61.9 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 63.7 the Texans allow.
- Northwestern State is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- This season the Demons are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Texans give up.
- The Texans shoot 46% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Demons concede.
Northwestern State Leaders
- Jiselle Woodson: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Sharna Ayres: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Karmelah Dean: 10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%
- Carla Celaya: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%
- Jenny Ntambwe: 9.6 PTS, 51.2 FG%
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 82-41
|Prather Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 105-38
|Prather Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Southern
|W 46-35
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
