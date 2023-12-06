The Tulane Green Wave (3-4) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the New Orleans Privateers (1-6), who have lost three straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

New Orleans vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

The Privateers' 52.0 points per game are 13.3 fewer points than the 65.3 the Green Wave give up.

The Green Wave put up 65.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Privateers give up.

New Orleans is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.

The Green Wave shoot 38.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Privateers allow defensively.

The Privateers shoot 30.8% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Green Wave concede.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 30.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Alexis Calderon: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

8.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Jayla Kimbrough: 7.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%

7.9 PTS, 42.0 FG% Brianna Ellis: 3.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 21.9 FG%

