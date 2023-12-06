Miro Heiskanen will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Dallas Stars meet the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering a wager on Heiskanen in the Stars-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus this season, in 25:07 per game on the ice, is -6.

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 23 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In nine of 23 games this year, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Heiskanen has an assist in nine of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 23 Games 2 14 Points 1 1 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

