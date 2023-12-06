The Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) welcome in the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 75.1 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 52.5 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 52.5 points, McNeese is 3-4.

Kansas State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 75.1 points.

The Wildcats record 5.7 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Cowgirls allow (77.6).

McNeese is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 71.9 points.

The Wildcats shoot 46% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Cowgirls concede defensively.

The Cowgirls shoot 41.9% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Wildcats allow.

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

12.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Boston Berry: 7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 30.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

7.9 PTS, 2 STL, 30.5 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Azjah Reeves: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.5 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.5 FG% Cristina Gil: 10 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

