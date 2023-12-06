Joe Pavelski Game Preview: Stars vs. Panthers - December 6
Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Pavelski in that upcoming Stars-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Joe Pavelski vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Pavelski Season Stats Insights
- Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:05 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Pavelski has a goal in 11 games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Pavelski has a point in 17 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Pavelski has an assist in 11 of 23 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Pavelski Stats vs. the Panthers
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|23
|Games
|2
|24
|Points
|1
|11
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
