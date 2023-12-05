Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington Parish Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Washington Parish, Louisiana? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Washington Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pope John Paul II High School at Pine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Franklinton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
