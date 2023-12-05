The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Owls' eight games have gone over the point total.

Illinois has won two games against the spread this year.

So far this year, just one of the Fighting Illini games has hit the over.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers rate Florida Atlantic considerably lower (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).

The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

