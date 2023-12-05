Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - December 4
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today? We've got what you need.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 4
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwood High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
