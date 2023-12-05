See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6), which currently has three players listed, as the Bucks prepare for their matchup with the New York Knicks (12-7) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bucks won their most recent matchup 132-121 against the Hawks on Saturday. In the victory, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Knicks earned a 119-106 win over the Raptors. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson led the team with 22 points (adding five rebounds and eight assists).

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 Pat Connaughton SG Questionable Ankle 5.8 3.5 2 Andre Jackson SG Questionable Back 2.3 1.3 0.7

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Knee 20.4 10.2 5.5

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 223.5

