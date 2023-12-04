Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williamson, in his most recent game (December 2 loss against the Bulls), put up 27 points.

We're going to look at Williamson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.5 24.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.4 PRA -- 34.2 34.6 PR -- 29.3 29.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 14.9% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

The Pelicans average the second-most possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 116.7 points per game.

The Kings allow 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.6 per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 35 25 5 6 0 0 0 11/20/2023 30 26 3 5 0 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.