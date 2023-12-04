The Dallas Stars, including Tyler Seguin, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Seguin in that upcoming Stars-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Seguin has scored a goal in seven of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Seguin has a point in 12 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 22 games this year, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Seguin has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 22 Games 3 17 Points 1 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

