Stars vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) host the Dallas Stars (14-5-3) at Amalie Arena on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Lightning have lost four games in a row.
Stars vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Dallas has played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer twice this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Stars, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Dallas has played 12 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Stars vs Lightning Additional Info
Stars vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|83 (4th)
|Goals
|78 (11th)
|93 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|61 (7th)
|27 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (16th)
|13 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (2nd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars went 6-2-2 in its past 10 games, including a 4-6-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of Dallas' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Stars have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, Stars' games average 11.1 goals, 1.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Stars have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 61 goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.
- Their +17 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
