The Dallas Stars, including Miro Heiskanen, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a wager on Heiskanen in the Stars-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 25:09 on the ice per game.

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 22 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Heiskanen has a point in nine of 22 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Heiskanen has an assist in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 22 Games 3 14 Points 3 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

