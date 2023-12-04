Should you wager on Matt Duchene to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Duchene has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

