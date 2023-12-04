The New Orleans Pelicans, with Jordan Hawkins, face off versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last action, a 124-118 loss to the Bulls, Hawkins put up 10 points.

Jordan Hawkins Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 12.9 11.9 Rebounds -- 3.8 3.5 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 18.5 17.3 PR -- 16.7 15.4



Jordan Hawkins Insights vs. the Kings

Hawkins has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 12.0% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hawkins' Pelicans average 101.7 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.8 possessions per contest.

The Kings concede 116.7 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Kings are the 13th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Kings have given up 27.6 per game, 25th in the NBA.

Jordan Hawkins vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 21 13 2 3 2 0 0 11/20/2023 29 9 5 2 2 0 0

