At TIAA Bank Field in Week 13, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be lined up against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Darious Williams. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ABC/ESPN

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 126.8 11.5 9 41 8.95

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Darious Williams Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 914 receiving yards on 75 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Cincinnati has accumulated 2,375 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and 5.8 passing yards per attempt (25th).

The Bengals' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 19.3 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 28th with 3,209 total yards (291.7 per game).

Cincinnati is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Bengals are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 52 total red-zone pass attempts (64.2% red-zone pass rate).

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Jacksonville has given up 2,805 (255.0 per game), the seventh-most in the NFL.

The Jaguars are giving up 20.5 points per game, the 10th-fewest in the NFL.

Six players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Darious Williams Rec. Targets 112 65 Def. Targets Receptions 75 16 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.2 35 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 914 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.1 3.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 417 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

