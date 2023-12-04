For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Esa Lindell a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindell stats and insights

  • Lindell has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
  • Lindell has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Lindell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 23:38 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:28 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:24 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 23:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

