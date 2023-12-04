Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in De Soto Parish, Louisiana today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stanley High School at Doyline High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
  • Location: Doyline, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.