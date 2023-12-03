The Fordham Rams (4-3) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Tulane Green Wave (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave make 53.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Tulane has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Green Wave are the 320th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 81st.

The Green Wave put up 23.0 more points per game (88.3) than the Rams allow (65.3).

When Tulane scores more than 65.3 points, it is 5-1.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tulane performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 83.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Green Wave were better at home last season, allowing 75.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.

Tulane made 8.3 threes per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

