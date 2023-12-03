The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will visit the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Southern vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, Southern has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 35.8% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 108th.

The Jaguars' 67.7 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 60.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Southern has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern scored more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.

The Jaguars conceded 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.

At home, Southern drained 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

