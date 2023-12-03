The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will look to upset the Detroit Lions (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 47.5 points.

Saints vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Saints have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Lions have had the lead seven times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Saints have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Lions have won the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Saints have won the third quarter in eight games and have been knotted up in three games this season.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.5 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 11 games this season, the Lions have won the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

Saints vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have led five times, have been losing five times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions have led eight times and have been losing three times.

2nd Half

Through 11 games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

The Lions have won the second half in five games this season (3-2 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (4-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 11.1 points on average in the second half.

