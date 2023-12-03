Sunday's game between the Southern Jaguars (0-5) and the Northwestern State Demons (2-4) at F. G. Clark Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-56 and heavily favors Southern to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Demons earned a 105-38 win over Southern University at New Orleans.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State vs. Southern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 70, Northwestern State 56

Other Southland Predictions

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

The Demons haven't defeated a single D1 team this season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Demons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern State Leaders

Sharna Ayres: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Jiselle Woodson: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Karmelah Dean: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.4 FG%

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.4 FG% Carla Celaya: 5.3 PTS, 51.9 FG%

5.3 PTS, 51.9 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 9.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons put up 64.5 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (187th in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.