The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters score an average of 64.7 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 61.5 the Commodores allow.
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-1 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
  • Vanderbilt's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The 75.5 points per game the Commodores record are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters give up (66.4).
  • When Vanderbilt puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 7-0.
  • When Louisiana Tech gives up fewer than 75.5 points, it is 2-2.
  • This year the Commodores are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Lady Techsters give up.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Salma Bates: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
  • Silvia Nativi: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Anna Larr Roberson: 10.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Jianna Morris: 8.3 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.8 FG%

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Maine L 60-54 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Richmond L 83-56 Knapp Center
11/29/2023 UL Monroe L 60-52 Thomas Assembly Center
12/3/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

