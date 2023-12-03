Sunday's game that pits the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) at Memorial Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-56 in favor of Vanderbilt, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Lady Techsters head into this game on the heels of a 60-52 loss to UL Monroe on Wednesday.

Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 77, Louisiana Tech 56

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters haven't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.

Louisiana Tech has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

The Commodores have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Silvia Nativi: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Anna Larr Roberson: 10.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Jianna Morris: 8.3 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

8.3 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.8 FG%

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters put up 64.7 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (226th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

