Will Foster Moreau hit paydirt when the New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions play in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moreau will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has posted 11 catches for 115 yards and one TD this campaign. He has been targeted on 12 occasions, and averages 16.4 yards receiving.

In one of five games this season, Moreau has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0

Rep Foster Moreau with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.