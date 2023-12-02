The SMU Mustangs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this season's AAC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Tulane Green Wave. Yulman Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this game.

Tulane vs. SMU game info

Tulane vs. SMU statistical matchup

Tulane SMU 388.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.6 (9th) 328.2 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (13th) 167.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (42nd) 221.1 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (16th) 16 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 22 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (82nd)

Tulane leaders

In 12 games for the Green Wave, Michael Pratt has led the way with 2,168 yards (180.7 yards per game) while compiling 21 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 66.4% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's generated in the passing game, Pratt has also contributed 321 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, Makhi Hughes has accumulated 1,246 rushing yards with seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Lawrence Keys III has been a key piece of the Green Wave's offense in 2023, accumulating 33 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

SMU leaders

In 12 games, Preston Stone has passed for 3,204 yards (267 per game), with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59.9%.

On the ground, Stone has scored four touchdowns and picked up 198 yards.

In 12 games, Jaylan Knighton has run for 645 yards (53.8 per game) and six TDs.

In 12 games, RJ Maryland has 29 receptions for 462 yards (38.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

