In this season's AAC Championship Game the Tulane Green Wave are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the SMU Mustangs. Yulman Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. A total of 46.5 points has been set for this game.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by giving up only 18.3 points per game. The offense ranks 63rd (27.9 points per game). SMU has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks ninth-best in total yards per game (472.6) and 13th-best in total yards surrendered per game (302.1).

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Yulman Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Tulane vs SMU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Tulane Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Green Wave's offense fail to produce, ranking -72-worst in the FBS in total yards (348.3 total yards per game). They rank 66th on the other side of the ball (362.0 total yards surrendered per contest).

In terms of scoring offense, the Green Wave rank -2-worst with 25.7 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 28th by surrendering 15.3 points per game over their last three tilts.

With 190.3 passing yards per game on offense (-63-worst) and 251.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-63-worst) over the last three tilts, Tulane has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

The Green Wave have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, averaging 158.0 rushing yards per game during that stretch (22nd-worst). They've been more competent on defense, giving up 110.3 rushing yards per contest (65th-ranked).

In their last three contests, the Green Wave have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Tulane's past three contests have not hit the over.

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Green Wave have an ATS record of 5-5.

Two of Tulane's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

Tulane has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 10-0.

Tulane has played in 10 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter and won each time.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 2,168 yards (180.7 ypg) on 164-of-247 passing with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 321 rushing yards on 88 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 1,246 yards on 232 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 41 catches for 670 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 599 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Darius Hodges has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Tulane's top-tackler, Jesus Machado, has 83 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 34 tackles and four passes defended.

