Having dropped three in a row, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday, beginning at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Stars matchup with the Lightning can be seen on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 60 total goals (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 21 10 11 21 18 7 50.6% Jason Robertson 21 6 14 20 16 15 - Roope Hintz 20 8 10 18 5 6 53.8% Matt Duchene 20 6 11 17 5 11 57% Tyler Seguin 21 7 9 16 8 6 54.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 85 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 31st in the NHL.

The Lightning's 82 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players