Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Bulls on December 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for Brandon Ingram, Nikola Vucevic and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Chicago Bulls matchup at United Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Bulls Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Bulls Prediction
|Pelicans vs Bulls Players to Watch
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|5.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: +126)
- The 24.5-point total set for Ingram on Saturday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).
- Ingram has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- Ingram's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|13.5 (Over: -106)
|10.5 (Over: +106)
- The 13.5-point total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Saturday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 10.5.
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -118)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
- The 23.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
- Williamson has dished out five assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -111)
|10.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
- Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.4 less than Saturday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 10.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
- Vucevic's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's over/under (3.5).
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
|5.5 (Over: -108)
- The 23.5-point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Saturday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
- DeRozan has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
