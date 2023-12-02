Player prop betting options for Brandon Ingram, Nikola Vucevic and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Chicago Bulls matchup at United Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Ingram on Saturday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).
  • Ingram has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
  • Ingram's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get Ingram gear at Fanatics!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB
13.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 13.5-point total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Saturday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 1.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 10.5.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
23.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 23.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Williamson has dished out five assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130)
  • Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.4 less than Saturday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 10.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Vucevic's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's over/under (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 23.5-point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Saturday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
  • DeRozan has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.