The Baylor Bears (4-0) play the Northwestern State Demons (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

  • Rayj Dennis: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ja'Kobe Walter: 18 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Yves Missi: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brides: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Flo Thamba: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank
55th 77 Points Scored 74.6 109th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 30.1 270th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 8.4 66th
95th 14.2 Assists 12.6 211th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

