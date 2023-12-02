Saturday's game between the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at Ferrell Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 94-65 and heavily favors Baylor to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 94, Northwestern State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-28.7)

Baylor (-28.7) Computer Predicted Total: 159.3

Both Baylor and Northwestern State are 4-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Bears and the Demons are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons are being outscored by 3.2 points per game, with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (189th in college basketball), and allow 78.3 per contest (318th in college basketball).

Northwestern State loses the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 31.7 rebounds per game, 235th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.

Northwestern State makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball) at a 27.5% rate (328th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make, shooting 31% from beyond the arc.

Northwestern State has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (224th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than the 14.7 it forces (59th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.