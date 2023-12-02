The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

Northwestern State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Demons are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.

The Demons score just 2.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Bears give up (72.6).

When it scores more than 72.6 points, Northwestern State is 1-2.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern State scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than away (73.6) last season.

At home, the Demons conceded 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Northwestern State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule