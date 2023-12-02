The Northwestern State Demons (1-6) will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • Northwestern State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.
  • The Demons score just 2.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Bears give up (72.6).
  • When it scores more than 72.6 points, Northwestern State is 1-2.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern State scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than away (73.6) last season.
  • At home, the Demons conceded 67.7 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • Northwestern State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (8.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.8%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ North Florida L 80-74 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Presbyterian L 78-75 UNF Arena
11/28/2023 @ UL Monroe L 74-70 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

