The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State matchup.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Nicholls State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-13.5) 142.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-13.5) 142.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Nicholls State has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colonels are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

So far this season, just one of the Bulldogs games has gone over the point total.

