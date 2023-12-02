Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State matchup.
Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|Nicholls State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana Tech (-13.5)
|142.5
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|Louisiana Tech (-13.5)
|142.5
|-1300
|+730
Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Nicholls State has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Colonels are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
- Louisiana Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- So far this season, just one of the Bulldogs games has gone over the point total.
