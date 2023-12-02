The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels have shot at a 42% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Nicholls State has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.

The Colonels are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 102nd.

The Colonels average 12.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow (63).

Nicholls State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nicholls State put up more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 17.1 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (80.2).

At home, Nicholls State drained 8.8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than away (32.3%).

