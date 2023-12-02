How to Watch Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Nicholls State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Nicholls State Stats Insights
- The Colonels have shot at a 42% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Nicholls State has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.
- The Colonels are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 102nd.
- The Colonels average 12.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow (63).
- Nicholls State has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 63 points.
Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nicholls State put up more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Colonels allowed 17.1 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (80.2).
- At home, Nicholls State drained 8.8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than away (32.3%).
Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 86-56
|Stopher Gym
|11/24/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 74-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Elizabeth City State
|-
|Stopher Gym
|12/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
