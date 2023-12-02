How to Watch the New Orleans vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Orleans Privateers (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
New Orleans vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 65.5 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 75 the Privateers allow to opponents.
- The 53.8 points per game the Privateers score are just 0.6 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (53.2).
- New Orleans has a 0-4 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.
- When Louisiana gives up fewer than 53.8 points, it is 3-0.
- The Privateers shoot 30.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns concede defensively.
- The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 38.7% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Privateers allow.
New Orleans Leaders
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Alexis Calderon: 8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Justice Ross: 8.8 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Jayla Kimbrough: 7.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%
- Brianna Ellis: 4.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 25 FG%
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 53-42
|Lakefront Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Houston
|L 81-54
|Fertitta Center
|11/29/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 80-63
|Mitchell Center
|12/2/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/11/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
