Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 25:24 on the ice per game.

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Heiskanen has a point in eight games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Heiskanen has an assist in eight of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Heiskanen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 13 Points 2 1 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

