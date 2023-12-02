The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) welcome in the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.

In games McNeese shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Skyhawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cowboys sit at 147th.

The 79.9 points per game the Cowboys record are the same as the Skyhawks allow.

McNeese has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 82.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese posted 74.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.0 points per contest.

The Cowboys ceded 74.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.4 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, McNeese performed better when playing at home last year, making 8.2 per game, compared to 7.6 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 31.8% three-point percentage at home and a 33.0% clip when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule