How to Watch McNeese vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) welcome in the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
McNeese vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys are shooting 51.0% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
- In games McNeese shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Skyhawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cowboys sit at 147th.
- The 79.9 points per game the Cowboys record are the same as the Skyhawks allow.
- McNeese has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 82.4 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- McNeese posted 74.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.0 points per contest.
- The Cowboys ceded 74.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.4 on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, McNeese performed better when playing at home last year, making 8.2 per game, compared to 7.6 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 31.8% three-point percentage at home and a 33.0% clip when playing on the road.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|W 59-48
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 71-62
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|W 81-60
|Bartow Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|The Legacy Center
