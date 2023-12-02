The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -2.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Golden Eagles have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Marquette has played as a favorite of -145 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Eagles have a 59.2% chance to win.

Wisconsin has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Badgers have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wisconsin has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 80% 81.4 155.3 65.9 129.8 147.5 Wisconsin 3 42.9% 73.9 155.3 63.9 129.8 135.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette vs Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The 81.4 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 17.5 more points than the Badgers give up (63.9).

When Marquette totals more than 63.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers' 73.9 points per game are eight more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.9 points, Wisconsin is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-2-0 1-2 2-3-0 Wisconsin 3-4-0 1-1 3-4-0

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Wisconsin 16-1 Home Record 11-6 8-4 Away Record 6-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.