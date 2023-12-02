The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-2) hope to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the New Orleans Privateers (1-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Lakefront Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 9.5 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Privateers allow their opponents to score (75.0).

The Privateers put up just 0.6 more points per game (53.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (53.2).

New Orleans has a 0-4 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.

Louisiana is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 53.8 points.

This year the Privateers are shooting 30.6% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 38.7 shooting percentage is 3.9 lower than the Privateers have conceded.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 45.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 45.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Tamiah Robinson: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.0 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.0 FG% Destiny Rice: 9.7 PTS, 54.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 54.3 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 27.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Ashlyn Jones: 6.7 PTS, 61.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule