The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 246th.
  • The 79.1 points per game the Bulldogs record are the same as the Colonels allow.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 80.4 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, giving up 68.7 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.
  • Louisiana Tech drained 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.7, 35.1%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 McNeese W 71-62 Thomas Assembly Center
11/25/2023 Dillard W 105-65 Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ New Mexico L 74-65 The Pit
12/2/2023 Nicholls State - Thomas Assembly Center
12/5/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 Louisiana - Thomas Assembly Center

