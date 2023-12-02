The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Nicholls State Colonels (3-5) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Tech vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 246th.

The 79.1 points per game the Bulldogs record are the same as the Colonels allow.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 80.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, giving up 68.7 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.

Louisiana Tech drained 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.7, 35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule